Police: Two hurt after reportedly attacked by four loose pitbulls in Essex

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County police are investigating after two people were reportedly attacked by four pitbulls Thursday afternoon in Essex.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the 1500 block of Becklow Avenye for a report of a dog bite.

Police said two adults were attacked by the dogs who had gotten loose from their confinement.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, and the other was treated and released.

Police said the dogs returned to their home before officers showed up.

Witnesses then directed police to the home of the dog owner.

No other information was provided.