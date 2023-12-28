Police: Two armed minors attempt to rob man sitting in car in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE - A man was sitting in his car Thursday morning in Glen Burnie when armed minors approached him and demanded money, police said.

The man tried to drive off but crashed into two parked cars.

The attempted armed robbery resulted in the man's mangled car and a damaged fence at the Chesapeake Glen Apartment Homes.

"Better that than a life, for sure," Glen Burnie resident Briggette Graziano said.

Anne Arundel County Police said that just before 1 a.m., two minors with guns attempted to rob the man.

"Because he was seated in his vehicle, he decided to accelerate and actually crashed into two parked cars," said Cpl. Cpl. Taylor Petty, with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police said the man was trying to run away when one of the minors fired shots, but missed.

He then ran to a local business to call for help and the suspects got away.

"I just felt terrible because anywhere can be dangerous because you never know what people's intentions or objectives are," Graziano said.

Graziano, who lives at the apartment complex, is worried about the violence.

"It's a sign of our times, unfortunately, and it's not something that is easily solvable," she said about the suspects being minors.

Police urge everyone to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings and never hesitate to call for help.

"I know this was early in the morning, or late at night, just always give the police a call so we can come out to assess whatever the situation is," Petty said.