Police still searching for suspects in triple shooting

BALTIMORE — Police are continuing to look for whoever is responsible for a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore on Thursday.

Police didn't provide any updates on their investigation Friday. Meanwhile, neighbors in the area where the shooting happened say they've grown accustomed to violence, and something needs to be done.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers are a sight Vergie Boone has seen many times in her nearly 20 years in the Ellwood Park neighborhood.

However, the triple shooting on Thursday did hit some uncharted territory for her.

"It's not the first time there's been a shooting around here, but as far as that many people and girls, [that's new]," Boone said. "I wish they would stop. I wish it would stop."

Police responded to the 3100 block of McElderry Street around 3 p.m. That's when officers found three shooting victims: a 9-year-old girl, 20-year-old woman, and 28-year-old man.

The girl and man are expected to be OK. They both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The woman who was shot in the torso is last reported to be in critical condition at the hospital though.

"Nobody wants to see their little babies out here hurting. I don't want to see anyone's child hurting," Boone said. "I have grandkids. It's not good, it's not good at all."

Boone's neighbors, like Glenn Keller, echo her desire for change. He lost his son to gun violence in 2015.

Keller feels gun violence has escalated too much in the city. Now, young people are increasingly involved in more incidents. That just shows that society has become too desensitized, he said.

"It doesn't even have a shocking effect anymore. It's 'Oh yeah? Well, who was it this time?' It's like a norm. It's unreal to live this way," he said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422.

You can also anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit tips online.