Triple shooting comes months after quadruple shooting at same NE Baltimore apartments

BALTIMORE - Police are still searching for a suspect who killed a 21-year-old man in a triple shooting outside of an apartment complex Sunday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

A Baltimore City Police officer was patrolling near the Sinclair Gate apartment on Bowley's Lane when he heard shots fired.

The officer then saw people running away.

The shooter, who has not been identified, remains on the run.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers went toward the gunfire and the shooter took off.

"Totally unacceptable and now one is dead and two are injured because somebody decided that they wanted to solve conflict by firing a firearm, and fortunately, more individuals were not hit," Harrison said.

Sunday's shooting left 21-year-old Mason Kelly dead after police said he ran inside of an apartment unit. A 19-year-old and an 18-year-old were also injured in the shooting.

Those in the community said Kelly had a young daughter.

"Just think. Stop and think. Don't just pull out a gun," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "Think about the consequences. Think about your family."

Police said the two other men shot are at the hospital recovering.

"Stop the killing. I've been saying that for like the last 10 or 15 years," the neighbor said.

Sunday's triple shooting comes five months after a quadruple shooting at the same apartment complex.

In last September's shooting, three women and a man were shot.

Evidence markers filled the ground just steps away from a playground.

There haven't been any arrests in either case, but police said it's too early to say if the shootings are related.

Sunday night's shooting happened just after sundown at that same playground.

"Send a few more units our way. It's going to be a big scene," dispatch audio said.

So far, Baltimore City's 2023 homicides and non-fatal shooting numbers are trending better than last year.