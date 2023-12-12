Baltimore County Police still searching for clues in unsolved murder of man in 1994

BALTIMORE -- Twenty-nine years after a man was murdered in Baltimore County, police are still searching for clues.

The tragic crime occurred just two weeks before Christmas.

On December 12, 1994, Detectives responded to the 1500 block of Caton Center Drive in Halthorpe, where they found George King, 45, fatally shot outside a business.

Police said King was working his shift as an overnight dispatcher at Prestige Messenger Service, when he was robbed and killed.

The suspects stole several cases filled with thousands of dollars worth of coins collected from local pay phones.

Police said the cases are described as black, brown, or gray plastic boxes, or vinyl with metal corners - spanning about 11 inches wide, 14 inches long, and five inches deep. The boxes weigh around 65 pounds when filled with coins, according to police.

Five boxes were found near the Woodberry neighborhood in Baltimore City shortly after the crime, but several remain missing.

King's family members have been devastated by his death.

Anyone who has information related to King's murder or the missing coins is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-3943.

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or through the MCS website.