Police seeking to identify suspect in attempted vehicle theft at Light Rail station

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation Police is seeking to identify a person in connection to an attempted auto theft.

The incident happened on September 22 at the Nursery Road Light Rail station, according to MDOT.

MTA said the suspect boarded a LocalLink 29 bus at the Patapsco Avenue Light Rail Station and got off the bus on Poplar Grove Street at West Lafayette Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect pictured above is asked to contact Detective Scheidt of the MTA Police Criminal Investigations United, at 410-454-7720.