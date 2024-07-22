Police seeking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting of teen at Mondawmin Metro Station

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Jasper Davis at the Mondawmin Metro Station over the weekend.

Attempt to Identify



In regards to the homicide of 14-year-old Jasper Davis that occurred on July 21, 2024, in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, investigators need your help in identifying the persons seen in these photos.



Anyone with information on the identity of… pic.twitter.com/9phcTyFxQY — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 22, 2024

Police said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue Sunday evening.

Both individuals were hospitalized, and Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects pictured is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.