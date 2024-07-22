Police seeking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting of teen at Mondawmin Metro Station
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Jasper Davis at the Mondawmin Metro Station over the weekend.
Police said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue Sunday evening.
Both individuals were hospitalized, and Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects pictured is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.