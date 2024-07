One dead in double shooting at Mondawmin Metro Station

One dead in double shooting at Mondawmin Metro Station

One dead in double shooting at Mondawmin Metro Station

BALTIMORE - One person died and another was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Mondawmin Metro Station in West Baltimore.

Two people were found at the metro station at the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where one died.

According to the Maryland Transit Administration, bus service was temporarily canceled because of a police investigation.