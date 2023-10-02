Police seeking to identify arson suspect responsible for several fires in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking the public assistance in identifying an arson suspect responsible for setting several fires in northwest Baltimore.

Police said they believe the suspect is responsible for setting several fires in the 36000 block of Clarinth Road on September 5 and 6.

Investigators also believe that the same suspect is also responsible for setting several other fires throughout the Fallstaff neighborhood on September 6.

Arson detectives are currently investigating eight fires within the Northwest District, six of which have been ruled as arson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2645.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.