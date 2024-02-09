Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek five suspects involved in armed robbery in West Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Police seek five suspects involved in armed robbery in West Baltimore
Police seek five suspects involved in armed robbery in West Baltimore 00:21

BALTIMORE - Police need help to identify five suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery last month in West Baltimore.

The robbery happened on January 29 on Robert Street.

The video shows one of the suspects picking up a wooden plank. Then, seconds later,  all five attack and rob a man while he's crossing the street.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of one or more of the suspects.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 6:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.