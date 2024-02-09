Police seek five suspects involved in armed robbery in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police need help to identify five suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery last month in West Baltimore.
The robbery happened on January 29 on Robert Street.
The video shows one of the suspects picking up a wooden plank. Then, seconds later, all five attack and rob a man while he's crossing the street.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of one or more of the suspects.
