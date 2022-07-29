Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed skateboarder in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- The Howard County Police Department is offering $5,000 to anyone who has information about the person who killed a 32-year-old man while he was skateboarding in Howard County.

Police found the body of Joseph Deliberties on Thursday. The driver who killed him is still out there.

A passerby found his body in the median just before 6 a.m.

In a GoFundMe post, the family of Deliberties said they are in shock.

His mother said in the post "this isn't easy for us to deal with."

Investigators believe Delibriertis was skateboarding when he was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta made between the years 2015 and 2018.

"Officers don't know exactly what time this incident occurred," Lori Boone of the Howard County Police Department said.

Officers are asking people to keep an eye out for a Jetta with damage to the driver's side.