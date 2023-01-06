'Sad state of affairs': Community responds to increased police presence at Towson Town Center

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police says officers will be stepping up their presence at Towson Town Center this weekend to enforce the mall's curfew.

The curfew is in effect Fridays and Saturdays for those under 18 unless they are accompanied by someone 21 years old or older.

This curfew will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., when the mall closes.

Signs are posted at entrances to Towson Town Center.

After 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

"It's amazing that we have to go to that. That's a sad state of affairs," said customer Steve Johnson.

The increased enforcement of the "Parental Guidance Required" policy comes after last weekend when police arrested eight people—seven minors and an adult—in what they described as "a large and unruly crowd."

No injuries were reported, or weapons recovered, although police say they're investigating property damage.

Police, at one point, closed down a portion of Joppa Road because of the disturbance.

"I agree with the decision," customer Fabian Mantilla said.

Mantilla, who said his teenage son goes to the Towson Town Center, told WJZ the mall's curfew is needed.

"He does meet his friends here from time to time, but I usually just drop him off and pick him up," Mantilla said.

Last February, police arrested six minors after fights in the mall that spilled outside.

Several officers were injured.

"Good idea. Good idea," customer Kathy Murphy said. "They're apparently not getting lessons they need to learn. I think the neighborhood should be protected from that."

"They have too much free time now and they take that free time and turn it into too much negativity," Johnson added.

Police would not comment further, only to say that they have picked up their presence.

The mall said supervising adults will be responsible for the actions of the youth they're with.