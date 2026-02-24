Baltimore officers involved in shooting, police say

Police are responding to a shooting involving officers in East Baltimore, according to police.

Officials say the shooting happened on Tuesday evening in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue, in the city's Belair-Edison neighborhood.

Police are telling people to avoid the area of the 3600 block of Belair Road because of police activity.

This story will be updated.

Police search for suspect who shot at state trooper

The shooting came as police search for a person who shot at a Maryland State Police trooper in Baltimore on Tuesday morning.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue. When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver's side door opened slightly and shots were fired from inside, police said.

The driver took off on Belle Avenue, and the trooper did not fire back.

Officials said the trooper suffered powder burns due to the proximity of the shooting, but was not shot.

Police are searching for a gray Infiniti with partial license plates, with darkly tinted windows, damage to the front end and broken headlights.

"This senseless act of violence against a law enforcement officer endangered both the trooper and our entire city. It will not be tolerated, and we will not rest until the person responsible is held accountable," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a joint statement.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 410-653-4200.