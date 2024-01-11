Police release body-worn footage of officer shooting knife-wielding man in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting involving an officer on December 30, 2023 in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to a burglary call when they saw a naked man standing on the corner in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street.

Police said the man walked into a convenience store. An employee of the store told officers that the 37-year-old man, identified as Russom Gebretsadik, had gone upstairs to the rear of the building.

Officers followed Gebretsadik, who began throwing items at them, police said.

Officers called for backup and retrieved a ballistic shield.

Police said officers then went up multiple flights of steps and cleared several rooms in an attempt to locate Gebretsadik.

Once on the third floor, Gebretsadik emerged from behind a door with a combat knife and a machete and began coming toward the officers.

One officer fired his weapon five times, striking Gebretsadik once in his leg.

The involved Baltimore Police officer has been identified as Officer James Stokes, a 9-year veteran of the Department.

The Special Investigation Response Team (S.I.R.T.) continues to investigate this incident.

BWC Video of the incident, can be found at the link here (Warning: This video may be inappropriate from some viewers).