Police investigating shooting involving officer in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street in Southwest Baltimore.
In a tweet Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said Commissioner Richard Worley was headed to the scene.
WJZ also sent a crew to the scene to gather more information.
We will bring you updated details as we learn them.
There is increased police activity in the area of the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
