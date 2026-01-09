Former Baltimore officer sentenced to 15 years for sexual assault of teen

A former Baltimore police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old.

On Friday, the Office of the State's Attorney announced that Curlon Edwards was sentenced to 15 years, all but six years suspended.

Edwards will also be added to the sex offender registry.

"Today's guilty plea represents an important step towards justice for the survivor in this case. The harm caused by former Officer Curlon Edwards was profound, and no one—especially someone entrusted with authority—has the right to abuse their position and violate another person," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "We hope this outcome affirms the survivor's courage in coming forward and reinforces that our office will stand with victims, pursue accountability, and work to ensure their voices are heard,"

What happened?

In 2024, Edwards, who was a 33-year-old police officer at the time with the Baltimore Police Department, met a 16-year-old victim through a mutual acquaintance, according to the release.

The two then began a sexual relationship that lasted more than half the year.

However, things escalated on June 30, 2025, after Edwards and the young woman engaged in voluntary sexual conduct.

Edwards reportedly demanded to see the young girl's phone, claiming that she was cheating on him, which started an argument.

According to police, Edwards took the girl's phone, and as she attempted to take it back, the argument escalated even further.

Edwards put the girl in a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness for an unknown period of time. The hold was strong enough to cause apparent bruises on her neck.

When she gained consciousness, Edwards demanded that she shoot him with his service weapon.

She grabbed the gun but didn't shoot him. He instead took the weapon back and insisted that they reconcile.

Fearing for her life, she agreed to reconcile and have intercourse with him again, according to the release.

Edwards then took her to Walmart to purchase concealer for the strangulation marks on her neck before driving her back to her residence.

After the encounter, the victim reported the incident to her mother and later to law enforcement. She also submitted a forensic exam, according to officials.

The charges

Edwards pleaded guilty to the following charges: