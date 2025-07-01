Baltimore police officer accused of raping 16-year-old girlfriend, charging documents say

A Baltimore police officer was arrested on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Curlon Edwards has been charged with first- and second-degree rape, assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment. He was ordered to be held without bail, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Documents: Officer accused the teen of infidelity

The teenager told police that Edwards, her boyfriend, picked her up from her home and they went to his Baltimore apartment, charging documents revealed.

That's when the officer accused her of cheating on him, which led to an argument. Documents said the officer took her phone and was searching for evidence.

Documents said the girl allegedly slapped the officer before he put her in a chokehold until she briefly lost consciousness. The officer then allegedly prevented her from leaving the apartment and chased her around.

The officer then handed a gun to the girl, and he told her to shoot him because "he was afraid that she was going to tell people around what happened," according to documents.

The girl told police she, fearfully, took the gun from the officer and consoled him. Then, according to documents, he took the gun back and said he wanted to have sex, after he had told her to calm him down or he would kill her.

The girl told police they had sex for a second time, which she didn't feel was consensual. Documents said the officer took the girl to Walmart to get concealer to cover up her marks.

The girl told detectives that the officer knew her age and they had been dating since March 2025.