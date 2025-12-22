Baltimore Police officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

A Baltimore Police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Monday evening, department officials said.

The officer was on foot at the time of the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital after.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fatal crashes in Maryland

According to data from Maryland's Highway Safety Office, there have been 460 deaths from vehicle crashes so far in 2025, down 20% from 578 deadly crashes at this time last year.

The latest incident comes days after another Baltimore Police officer died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-695.

Officer James Beckham was taken to a hospital after four vehicles crashed on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County on Saturday, Dec. 20, department officials said. He later died.

Another driver, Dante Summer, 26, was also taken to a hospital with injuries. His condition is unknown.

Days before that, Faith Tingen Tikum of Parkville died after he got out of his vehicle to help another driver stopped on I-695.

While he and the driver were out of their cars on I-695, another car crashed, causing a car to strike Tikum and the other driver.

Two other drivers were taken to local hospitals after the crash.

Maryland State Police determined that impairment may have been a factor in the crash and said charges could be filed, pending an investigation.