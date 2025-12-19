Man killed in crash after stopping to help driver on I-695 in Baltimore County

A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night after he stopped to help a driver who was stuck on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to the outer loop of I-695 near Security Boulevard around midnight for a reported crash.

During a preliminary investigation, troopers determined that a Toyota was stopped in the left lane with its hazard lights on after it became inoperable.

Faith Tingen Tikum, 28, of Parkville, was driving a Honda and pulled over in front of the Toyota to help, police said. Both drivers subsequently got out of their vehicles.

Shortly after they got out, a BMW hit the Toyota, pushing the car into the Honda and causing it to hit Tikum and the other driver as they were standing nearby, according to troopers.

Tikum was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Pavert Ngeh, 23, and the driver of the BMW, identified as Mariah Coren Mason-Johnson, 28, were both taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

Troopers said impairment may have been a factor in the deadly crash.

The incident shut down the outer loop of I-695 for about three hours as police and officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assessed the scene.

Charges could be filed pending a police investigation.