1 dead, 1 injured after fatal I-695 crash in Baltimore County

An Essex man died following a multi-vehicle crash that took place on I-695 Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

Officers say they responded to a crash involving four vehicles on the inner loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway in Baltimore County shortly after 8:00 a.m.

James Beckham, 31, of Essex, Maryland, was transported to a nearby hospital after units arrived. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

An initial investigation revealed that Beckham, the driver and sole occupant of a Nissan Sentra, was driving on the inner loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway before he crashed into the corner of a Toyota C-HR.

The incident led to further collisions involving a Nissan Altima and a Toyota RAV4.

Dante Summer, 26, who was driving the Nissan Altima, was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota C-HR, along with the driver and one passenger of the Toyota RAV4, were left unharmed.

The crash resulted in the closing of all four lanes of I-695 prior to exit 30, MD 41 Perring Parkway, for over three hours.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash Team are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Recent I-695 incidents

On Thursday night, 28-year-old Faith Tingen Tikum, of Parkville, was killed, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on I-695.

According to police, Tikum was attempting to help the driver of a Toyota, stranded on the side of the road, when a BMW crashed into them. Troopers believe impairment may have been a factor in the incident.

In April, a man, along with two 9-year-old girls, died in a fiery accident after taking off from a traffic stop on I-695 near Greenspring Avenue.

Troopers believe the Jeep lost control, hit an embankment, and then a tree before catching fire after exiting onto the ramp.

Currently, the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) is undertaking a 38-mile construction project on I-695, aimed at reducing peak periods of traffic congestion along the beltway by adding a part-time shoulder use (PTSU).

The project is expected to be completed by 2028.