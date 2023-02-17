Watch CBS News
Police make arrest in murder behind Lansdowne Middle School

BALTIMORE — 57-year-old Clarence Henson with first and second degree murder in connection to the murder of  37-year-old Audra Pineda, whose body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School on January 31.

Henson is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.  

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

