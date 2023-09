BALTIMORE - A police investigation has closed part of a road in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area around the 7300 block of Philadelphia Road.

#TRAFFIC #ALERT Motorists can expect road closures this evening in and around the 7300 block of Philadelphia Rd., 21237, as police conduct an ongoing investigation in the area. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fxwxiwwC1B — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 8, 2023

Officers have not said what they are investigation.

