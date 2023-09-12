Police investigating Little Italy carjacking as car theft trend continues

BALTIMORE -- The Charm City's carjacking tally continues to mount, after Baltimore Police confirm one of the latest incidents Monday night in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Around 11:35 p.m. Monday, police say a man parked his car in the 1200 block of Bank Street when a group approached him. They demanded he give them his car.

.@BaltimorePolice say as a man parked here on Bank St around 11:35 Monday night, a group approached and carjacked him. One of them had a gun.



Police eventually found his car nearby.



Starting at 5 @wjz, you’ll hear from neighbors and see the latest data on this crime. pic.twitter.com/783XQxthli — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 12, 2023

The victim complied, and the suspects drove away. Police added one of the suspects had a handgun.

The victim's car was found in the neighborhood shortly after, but the suspects are still out there.

Most neighbors WJZ met Tuesday say they feel safe in Little Italy. Raymond Richardson, who lives right by where this latest carjacking happened, was one of the people surprised to learn this happened.

He said carjackings and other car-related crimes have been on his radar a lot more lately.

"I could just wake up, see down the street, and someone's car is broken into. There's someone who parks here at nighttime and their window just had a plastic bag over it," Richardson said.

In the last few weeks, WJZ has met a number of carjacking victims.

"It definitely makes you mad, it makes you want to arm up," said a man who is offering a $10,000 reward for his stolen car.

Larry Haynes described the moment his 2011 Dodge Durango was stolen right outside his home weeks ago.

"He pointed the gun at me, and he was shaking. He said, okay unc [sic], OG, you know what time it is," Haynes said.

City crime data shows there have been 360 carjackings this year, as of Sept. 9. Last week, there were eight, and in the week before that there were 16.

Richardson wants things to calm down soon.

"When I lived in Florida, [people would say] oh, you're from Baltimore [and reference] The Wire," Richardson said. "But [I would tell them] we're better than that...but the carjackings, it's crazy."

If you have any information about Monday's carjacking, or other crimes in the city, please call police immediately.