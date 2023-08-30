Baltimore carjacking victim recounts masked men stealing his truck at gunpoint: 'Just gotten worse'

BALTIMORE - Nearly two weeks ago, a 69-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in front of his Southeast Baltimore home.

To date, there have been 338 carjackings in Baltimore City this year, and 29 in the past week.

Larry Haynes told WJZ that he was in his Dodge Durango with his dog when multiple masked people forced him out of his truck at gunpoint.

His truck still has not been located, and at this point, Haynes believes it is long gone.

Haynes is not giving up hope that police will arrest those responsible for the carjacking.

"These young people have gone crazy with this carjacking stuff," Haynes said. "He pointed the gun at me and he was shaking. He said, OK, unc, you know what time it is.;"

Haynes said he hadn't seen his 2011 Dodge Durango since the carjacking.

Police are looking for four to five suspects, believed to be minors, who are believed to have been involved.

"Just catch them and send them to jail," Haynes said.

According to Baltimore City Police, there have been 63 carjackings in the last 28 days.

Less than 24 hours before Haynes was carjacked, two miles away from his home in Canton, 57-year-old Darrell Benner, was gunned down after police say three people with guns robbed Benner and his nephew's red Dodge Charger.

Baltimore Police told WJZ they are actively investigating these cases and have not ruled out the possibility that recent incidents are connected.

"I'm at the age now where I can't worry about a lot of things," Haynes said. "Things happen, but it's just getting to the point where it's just gotten worse with the young folks with all of this carjacking and all of that."

On Wednesday, at a Baltimore City Council hearing, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said many of the young people who have been recently arrested for car thefts are repeat offenders.

Worley went on to say that he is working with Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on legislation to hold young people more accountable.





