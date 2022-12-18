Watch CBS News
Police investigate fiery crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Police are investigating a crash that killed a 61-year-old man Saturday night, County police say.

 At approximately 9:13 p.m., fire crews were called to the intersection of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes lane in Catonsville. There they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire shortly after, according to a release.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team were then called to the 5500 block of Baltimore National Pike to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A preliminary investigation determined at approximately 9:30 p.m., the driver involved in this single-vehicle crash was attempting to stop the vehicle involved when it accelerated unexpectedly, police say.

61-year-old Kenneth Coley was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

This crash remains under investigation.

