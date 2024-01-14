Watch CBS News
Local

Man, 27, arrested after shooting that killed woman, 30, Sunday morning

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday morning news roundup (1/14/24)
Your Sunday morning news roundup (1/14/24) 02:12

BALTIMORE- City police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Sunday morning, according to a release.

Officers responded to the I-83 North Exit 3 to investigate a report of a woman being shot moments before 1 a.m.

After arriving to the scene, officers found a 30-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Medics transported her to an area hospital where she later was pronounced dead, despite life-saving measures.

A 27-year-old man, identified by police as Christopher Lee, was also found inside the vehicle, conscious and uninjured. Lee was taken into custody, according to a release. 

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation led to the shooting. 

Lee has been charged with 2nd degree murder and additional charges, according to a release.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 10:55 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.