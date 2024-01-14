Man, 27, arrested after shooting that killed woman, 30, Sunday morning

BALTIMORE- City police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Sunday morning, according to a release.

Officers responded to the I-83 North Exit 3 to investigate a report of a woman being shot moments before 1 a.m.

After arriving to the scene, officers found a 30-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Medics transported her to an area hospital where she later was pronounced dead, despite life-saving measures.

A 27-year-old man, identified by police as Christopher Lee, was also found inside the vehicle, conscious and uninjured. Lee was taken into custody, according to a release.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation led to the shooting.

Lee has been charged with 2nd degree murder and additional charges, according to a release.