Police: Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs seized from business in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - More than a dozen illegal dirt bikes and ATVs were seized on Monday from a business in Northwest Baltimore, police confirmed.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 5300 block of Park Heights Avenue. There, police seized 15 dirt bikes and ATVs, and other evidence.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video and a search warrant.

Charges are pending against the owner of the business.

In June 2023, officers seized 33 dirt bikes from the same location.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, officers have seized 168 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Baltimore City.

If you know of anyone who is illegally riding and/or storing dirt bikes in Baltimore City, contact the Dirt Bike Tip Line at 443-902-4474.