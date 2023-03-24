Maryland lawmakers pave the way for Baltimore's first dirt bike campus

BALTIMORE -- State lawmakers have announced millions in federal funding for the nation's first ever dirt bike campus in Baltimore.

These funds will provide a safe place for dirt bikers to ride off city streets and help them with career-focused opportunities.

Some people see dirt bikes as a public nuisance.

Other people see dirt bike riders doing wheelies on the streets as a cultural staple in Charm City.

Now, one organization is preparing to pave the way for Baltimore's famed dirt bike riders.

B-360, the Black-led organization, is promoting stem-related education and celebrating the city's dirt bike culture.

"What this will help us do is help us build the first ever dirt bike campus in the country," Brittany Young of B360 said. "So, imagine a space where you can ride indoors—a space you can ride outdoors and have a commercial kitchen."

Nearly $3 million will be spent on the endeavor.

The funds will be used to erect the campus in Baltimore while promoting economic opportunities and public safety.

Dana Peterson Moore, Baltimore's first chief equity officer, said the funding would have a major impact on the city.

"The money you made sure B360 gets, we talk about making it to scale, its huge, it's a game changer," Moore said.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Maryland U.S. Sens. Chris Van. Hollen and Ben Cardin explained why they backed the funding. They also used the opportunity to praise the grassroots organization.

The plan is to take "the passion so many young people have for dirt biking and using that to channel them into a passion for learning about the bike itself," Van Hollen said.