Baltimore Police announce crack down on illegal dirt bike riding

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is cracking down on illegal dirt bike riding, according to announcement Tuesday.

"The BPD is aware that many of these vehicles, which are not registered under Maryland Vehicle Law and include minibikes and all-terrain vehicles, create noise and nuisance issues for our community members," the department said.

Police said they arrested 11 individuals in April for dirt bike violations in April, and that an additional 17 people were charged for various crimes.

Those charged ranged from 17 to 46 years old.

Police also said they seized 130 illegal vehicles in 2022, and 50 so far this year. Dirt bike violators are charged under Article 19, Subtitle 40 of the Baltimore City Code.

The department said it will continue to focus on dirt bike violations during the summer, and address complaints regarding street racing and dirt bike riding.

Police Lieutenant Christopher Warren said the purpose of the crack down is to keep citizens and visitors safe, and "prevent injury or death that can occur when persons choose to ride an illegal dirt bike in an urban environment."

Police are asking those with information concerning Dirt bike riders or violations are asked to call or text the tip line at 443-902-4474 or email Dirtbiketips@Baltimorepolice.org.