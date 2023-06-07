33 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs seized from Northwest Baltimore business, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police seized 33 dirt bikes and ATVs from Aneto Auto Service in Park Heights on Saturday.

"I was just amazed to see what I did see while I was waiting for traffic to clear," a neighborhood resident said.

WJZ spoke with a man who saw it all go down.

"I see three or four flatbeds filled up of all these dirt bikes," the neighborhood resident said. "I seen a couple young people try to explain why they had them in this auto place."

Surveillance video led police to the auto shop.

Investigators tell WJZ they have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

WJZ's Jessica Albert spoke with the owner of Aneto Auto Shop off-camera. He said the bikes were there getting repaired. He told her that he's not facing charges.

Last month, we spoke to Baltimore Police after they announced they were cracking down on dirt bikes.

"It's been an effort of the police department for years to combat the illegal riding of dirt bikes," Baltimore Police Lt. Christopher Warren said.

To date, they've seized 83 in the city, resulting in 15 arrests, 27 people charged and seven warrants.

The department said it is using technology to track down the bikes and identify the drivers to keep the city safe.

"It's not just the noise," Warren said. "It's the running of red lights. The blocking of traffic. We've had pedestrians hit in the past. We've had dirt bike riders killed."

While police are working to find the owners of these recently seized bikes, they are also asking for help tracking down other dirt bikers in the city.

Anyone who wants to report an illegal dirt bike can call the Dirt Bike Tip Line at 443-902-4474.