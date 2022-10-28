Baltimore nonprofit B-360 teaches students about dirt bikes through STEM program

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore nonprofit – B-360 - is teaching high school students about revving up some dirt bikes.

Students at Cristo Rey High School are learning about STEM, a program that combines physics with dirt bike culture.

The goal of this hands-on program is to empower the next generation.

More than 40 students from Cristo Rey High School put their STEM skills to the test.

While dirt bike riding came easy for some, others said it was a bit of a challenge.

"I didn't think I was going to do good but it was kind of easy," said Muhamed Kante.

"This one was pretty small so I didn't understand it," LaQuan Jones added. "And it's been awhile since I rode a dirt bike."

A team of engineers and instructors from B-360 broke down the math, physics and mechanics that are involved in the loud ride.

B-360 uses dirt bike culture to inspire youth to strive for STEM careers, especially people of color.

"It's really important for people to see people that look like them because representation matters," B-360 founder Brittany Young said. "When I was coming up, there weren't many Black chemical engineers. There are not many Brown chemical engineers either."

Derrick Parker, a 20-year-old, got his hands dirty to teach the students in detail about how to operate and fix the bikes.

He said if he had a program like this when he was a teen, school would be a lot different.

"I would have stayed out of a lot of trouble as a child," said Parker, a dirt bike mechanic and riding instructor. "And I would have done way better in school because I got something to do."

The hands-on program is expected to grow as B-360 partners with more local schools.