Police identify man killed in Catonsville crash

BALTIMORE - Police identified a 25-year-old man killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Catonsville.

Diontae Emmanuel Green died after the car he was driving veered over the center line and crashed around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Edmondson Avenue. Green died at the scene and a passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to contact 410-307-2020.