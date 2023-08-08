Watch CBS News
Police identify man killed in Catonsville crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police identified a 25-year-old man killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Catonsville.

Diontae Emmanuel Green died after the car he was driving veered over the center line and crashed around  4 p.m. in the 700 block of Edmondson Avenue. Green died at the scene and a passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to contact 410-307-2020.      

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 8, 2023

