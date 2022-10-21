Police: Death of Baltimore bus driver 'domestic related'

BALTIMORE -- An MTA bus driver was killed during a "domestic related" dispute in the station's parking lot in South Baltimore, police confirmed on Friday.

Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Baltimore City Police continue to investigate this case which is one of at least 274 murder investigations in Baltimore this year.

Baltimore residents who traveled near the area of the crime on Friday expressed sorrow for the victim and her family, along with concern after police revealed that this was a domestic-related shooting.

"It still breaks my heart, it just really breaks my heart that this lady lost her life because of more than likely - something that could have been resolved," a woman told WJZ.

"The no snitching and all that - - It will be your family," another woman said. "It will hit home one day. It will be right at your front door and what do you want - - you want the public's help."

MTA employee Preston Harris told WJZ that Jackson was a great co-worker, and someone he knew well before they worked together.

"She was a great person, lovely person," Harris said. "I enjoyed working with her. I knew her since she was a child so it was really kind of hard. It's an unfortunate situation."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.

"We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."