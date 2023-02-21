Police: Teens attempted to steal Kia in Anne Arundel Co. mirroring viral social media trend

BALTIMORE - Hyundai and Kia are fighting back against a viral TikTok trend that has been targeting cars across the country.

Videos posted online are showing thieves how to start certain models of these cars without a key.

Last week, Kia and Hyundai rolled out new safety upgrades for drivers impacted.

As local police encourage drivers to get these upgrades, they're also making arrests in attempted car thefts where this viral method is used.

Two 13-year-olds trying to steal a Kia from a dealership in Anne Arundel County were taken into custody.

Law enforcement is urging people who have these cars to get safety upgrades that are now being offered by the manufacturers.

Police said the attempted car theft happened around 3 p.m. on February 17 at the Antwerpen Dealership in Pasadena. Officers said the car they were attempting to steal was a private citizen's car and didn't belong to the dealership.

"I don't want to say that it is surprising. I would say that it's disappointing but these crimes are being committed from juvenile to adult," said Cpl. Chris Anderson, of Anne Arundel County Police Department

The group of teens were reportedly removing a dashboard from a car.

When officers got to the dealership, police said three suspects ran from the car.

Two young teens were taken into custody, but a third got away.

"When they returned to the car, they realized the subjects were attempting to steal the car using a USB charging cable," said Cpl. Anderson.

This car theft method was made popular after a group known as "The Kia Boys" posted videos showing how to do it on TikTok and YouTube.

Certain Hyundais and Kias are affected. primarily models that use a key start.

Now, manufacturer behind both are offering software safety upgrades and free wheel locks to owners with the impacted models.

"I do like the KIA brand. This is my second one," said Glen Burnie resident Yolanda Smith. "So, I'm hoping it can be rectified soon."

Smith said she will be asking about the upgrade at her next oil change.

"My car is paid off. I want to make sure I can keep it for a little while," Smith said.

Baltimore County Police put out a notice encouraging Kia and Hyundai drivers to take their cars in for the upgrade, or go to them to get a free steering wheel lock.

Investigators in Anne Arundel County are doing the same.

"It is a deterrent when they see a crime of opportunity," Cpl. Anderson said. "If you kind of limit those opportunities then you have a better chance of not being victimized."

Anne Arundel County Police told WJZ this isn't the first dealership in the area to be targeted.

Police are now dispatching special patrol units around dealerships, especially during the overnight hours.

For more information on safety upgrades for Kias and Hyundais, visit this website.