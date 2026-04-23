Phylicia Barnes' family in courtroom as man acquitted of her murder is on trial in Baltimore County

Trial continued Thursday for Michael Johnson, the man charged in Baltimore County with first- and second-degree attempted murder and multiple assault and rape counts involving a teenage girl.

Johnson, 42, was tried and acquitted in the murder of 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes more than a decade ago. Barnes' family has attended the Baltimore County trial each day.

Closing arguments are expected Friday morning in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Phylicia Barnes' father reacts to the trial

Russell Barnes, Phylicia's father, traveled from Atlanta to be in court. He said hearing testimony in the current case has been painful.

"When we hear everything about how she was strangled, how she was abused sexually all night, it just brings back the realization of what we believe happened to Phylicia," Barnes said.

More than a decade ago, Johnson was charged with the killing of Phylicia Barnes in Baltimore City. He was acquitted after three trials.

Barnes criticized how Baltimore City handled that case and said he believes the current prosecution in Baltimore County has been different.

More than a decade ago, Johnson was charged with the killing of Phylicia Barnes in Baltimore City. He was acquitted after three trials. Photo by Phylicia Barnes family

"In my case, the city just botched it," Barnes said. "This right here, we can see is coming right. This right here is something that's a real court system, that's getting this predator off our streets."

Johnson on trial for alleged attack

In the current case, prosecutors allege Johnson strangled a teenage girl during an attack that lasted about six hours, using his hands and a fan cord.

According to charging documents, the victim was so badly injured that she could not speak afterward.

The trial started Tuesday, April 21. Jurors heard testimony from the alleged victim, a forensic nurse, the emergency room doctor who evaluated her and a neurologist who reviewed the forensic evidence.

The state rested its case Thursday afternoon.

The defense then called, Dr. Maureen Canellas, an expert in emergency medicine as its final witness. Canellas disputed physical signs of strangulation noted in medical records, according to courtroom testimony.

The judge also granted a defense motion to dismiss two of the six rape charges.

Barnes said while his daughter may never receive the justice he believes she deserved. He is hopeful this case will end differently.

"This time we believe they're going to get it right," he said.