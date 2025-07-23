Photos: Sights from the Baltimore Ravens' first training camp practice

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices.

The fans -- most wearing their Ravens' colors --got the first look this season at key returners Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Roquan Smith, and Kyle Hamilton, along with newcomers Jaire Alexander, DeAndre Hopkins, and Malaki Starks.

Here's a look at some fan photos from the first day of training camp:

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens held its first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 23. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans filled the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday as the team began its training camp practices. CBS News Baltimore