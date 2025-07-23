Baltimore Ravens fans fired up for season as training camp begins

Baltimore Ravens fan Courtney Roberts took his 6-year-old daughter away from her cartoons in Connecticut for a chance to meet star quarterback Lamar Jackson on the first day of the team's training camp.

It was the third year in a row they drove to training camp in Owings Mills, Maryland, to get an up-close look at the Ravens as they get ready to make another deep playoff run.

"It's cool that I get to take my daughter here," Roberts said.

Roberts' daughter carried a sign that said, "I'm 6 years old and I skipped cartoons for you Lamar! From Connecticut with love. Can we take a pic?", in hopes of catching the two-time MVP's attention.

Roberts said he became a Ravens fan because of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who won two Super Bowl championships.

This year, he hopes to celebrate the Ravens' first championship since his daughter was born.

"I expect us to go all the way. I think we are capable," Roberts said. "I think we just have to put our foot to the pedal, stay mentally focused, and I think the championship is ours."

"Making memories"

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens held their first of 12 opening training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Approximately 1,000 free parking passes were distributed earlier this month for each practice, which were given away in minutes.

The outdoor practice facility was filled with fans who were optimistic about the Ravens' Super Bowl championship chances, which hadn't happened since the 2012 season.

"It's the start of football, we are fighting through the heat, we've got the season coming. It all starts here," Ravens fan Chuck Warfield said.

Warfield and his wife, Martha, attended Wednesday's training camp with replica Super Bowl championship ring hats.

"This is the building block for the best team in the NFL this year. We're going to do it," Martha Warfield said.

Other fans, decked out in their favorite Baltimore Ravens' outfits, wanted to get their first glimpse of this year's team and make some fun memories.

"Autographs, seeing the new players, making memories with my son, and just having a good time," a Ravens fan told WJZ.

First look at the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens fans on Wednesday had the first opportunity to see newcomers, including former Pro Bowlers Jaire Alexander and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as draft picks Malaki Starks and Mike Green.

Of course, the returning stars were on the field, including Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Zay Flowers, linebacker Roquan Smith, and safety Kyle Hamilton, among others.

"I still can't believe it," Roberts said. "I was a running back in high school, so I look up to Derrick Henry. He's a machine."

The Ravens return to the practice field on Thursday and Friday this week before getting the weekend off.

They host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 7, for their first preseason game.

The Ravens kick off the regular season on Sunday Night Football in Buffalo on Sept. 7. Their first home game is on Sept. 14 against the Cleveland Browns.