Strong storms brought heavy rain and major flooding to some Maryland communities on Thursday.

There were reportedly cars stranded. people were rescued, and many streets were closed. In Mt. Airy, Maryland, a child drowned after being washed away into a drainage pipe.

Here are some photos of the flooding:

Brenda Edwards Haggerty

