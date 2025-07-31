Baltimore area communities prepare for severe weather amid flood risk

Some Maryland communities are taking steps to prepare for severe weather on Thursday as storms are expected to strong winds and a risk for flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Baltimore region, including Howard County, until early Friday, August 1.

Baltimore City Public Schools will dismiss its summer programs at 2 p.m. due to the expected weather conditions. City offices will also close early due to the flood risk.

Ellicott City parking restrictions

In Howard County, officials put parking restrictions in place to protect Ellicott City residents. The historic community is known to experience heavy flooding during rain events.

In 2011, 2016, and 2018, heavy rainfall led to deadly flooding in the city. Since then, leaders have put several measures in place to ensure neighbors and businesses stay safe.

Parking restrictions will go into effect at 1 p.m. in Ellicott City on Thursday, leaders said.

Parking will be prohibited along Main Street between Ellicott City Mills Drive and the Patapsco River Bridge, and along Maryland Avenue. Parking Lot D, behind the Howard County Welcome Center, and Parking Lot E off of Court Avenue will be closed.

Drivers have until 2 p.m. to move their vehicles to the recommended Historic Circuit Courthouse parking lot. Vehicles left in restricted areas will be towed to the parking lot at no cost, leaders said.

Main Street could be shut down temporarily if there is significant rainfall.

Flood mitigation in Ellicott City

Howard County has put several flood mitigation projects in place over the past few years, many of which are part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan.

Under the plan, crews remove debris from waterways in the county anytime there are two or more inches of rain within 24 hours.

In March, county leaders said nearly 100,000 pounds of debris had been removed from the watershed since the plan launched in 2018. Removing the debris prevents blockages in the waterway that can exacerbate flooding.

The county has also constructed two retention ponds since the plan launched. The goal is to create five ponds.

A third retention pond is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025, and a mile-long North Tunnel project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.