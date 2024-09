The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Police found no threat to the public at the AMC Theater in White Marsh after a phone threat temporarily closed the business.

Officers responded to the theater on Honeygo Boulevard on Sunday to investigate.

#ClosureAlert: Officers from White Marsh Precinct are currently at AMC Theaters in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd 21236 for a telephone threat. The theater has been temporarily closed as the investigation continues. Updates will be made once they become known. pic.twitter.com/qUoQs5o7k2 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 15, 2024

Police have not clarified what the threat was about.

The theater was temporarily closed but will resume operation at the business's discretion, police said.

#UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. A search of the theater revealed no threat to the public. Regular Activity will resume shortly at the business’s discretion. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/vsANec3AzU — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 15, 2024