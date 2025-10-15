Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts Baltimore's Morgan State $63 million

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifted $63 million to Baltimore's Morgan State University, the university said on Wednesday.

It was the second financial donation Scott has given Morgan State in less than five years. She has gifted the university $103 million over those five years.

"Her continued generosity strengthens our mission to produce outstanding, diverse graduates prepared to lead the world," Morgan State said in a statement. "Thank you, Ms. Scott, for believing in our work and helping us keep history alive for generations to come."

What will the gift be used for?

Scott's donations come without restrictions, according to Morgan State, allowing it to invest in its long-term vision.

Morgan State says the $63 million will be used to "further strengthen Morgan's endowment, enhance support for student success, and advance initiatives that enhance Morgan's role as an anchor institution in Baltimore and a Public Impact Very High Research University."

"MacKenzie Scott's renewed investment in Morgan is a resounding testament to the work we've done to drive transformation, not only within our campus but throughout the communities we serve," Morgan State President David K, Wilson said, "To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution's stewardship, leadership, and trajectory. This is more than philanthropy—it's a partnership in progress."

In 2020, Morgan State was gifted $40 million from Scott.

Who is MacKenzie Scott?

Scott is a billionaire philanthropist who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She has donated more than $19 billion to nonprofits through her organization, Yield Giving.

Scott was an early contributor to Amazon and still owns a stake in the company.

She is the third-wealthiest woman in the United States, and the 40th-wealthiest person in the world. She was named one of Time's 100 most influential people in 2020. In 2021 and 2023, Forbes named Scott one of the world's 100 most powerful women.