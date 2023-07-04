4 killed, 4 injured in Kingsessing shooting; person in custody: police

"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person is in custody after eight people were shot, including four who were killed, in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a weapon was recovered. The ages of the victims remain unclear at this time.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

"Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia," Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a tweet. "My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.