Phase two of Ravens stadium renovation plan nearly complete

As football season kicks off, phase two of the Ravens' three-year renovation at M&T Bank Stadium is nearly complete.

The $450 million project is aimed at enhancing the game day experience for fans.

From expanded food options to high-tech displays, the improvements will be noticeable during every home game.

Construction outside the stadium is wrapping up on a new retail and hospitality village that will be open year-round.

Inside the stadium, fans will see large new video displays, including one that spans 216 feet.

A walk-through drink market with self-serve food and beverage coolers has been added behind Gate A. The goal is to reduce wait times.

The Ravens have also introduced three new club memberships, each offering a different lounge experience.

The team partnered with Hospitality Evermore to refresh the stadium's Flock Friendly Fare menu. The updated menu includes 11 items priced under $5.

"It's been in existence since 2018, I believe," Jessica Gomes, vice president of hospitality strategy at Hospitality Evermore, said. "That's something that we're just developing on. Honestly, if you look at the stadiums and the surrounding environments, we want to make sure that our fans can come in and enjoy themselves but also feel like they're able to get a good price."

The full renovation project is expected to be complete in 2026.