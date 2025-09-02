Baltimore Ravens announce flock-friendly value menu during home games

If you are headed to a Baltimore Ravens home game this season, certain food items on the menu won't break the bank.

There will be 11 food or drink items throughout M&T Bank Stadium for less than $5.

Flock-friendly food and drink deals

Among the value items are 12-ounce beers for $4.99, as well as 24-ounce sodas for $3.99.

Other food items for less than $5 include a BBQ chicken sandwich, nachos, hot dogs, pretzels, french fries, peanuts, blackbird chips, popcorn, and 20-ounce waters.

The value menu will be offered on all levels at M&T Bank Stadium.

"We regularly evaluate fan feedback to enhance the M&T Bank Stadium gameday experience and ensure it reflects what our fans value most," said Chris Inouye, the Ravens Vice President of Retail and Food & Beverage Operations. "The newly-expanded Flock Friendly Fare menu was designed with affordability in mind, featuring high-quality fan favorites alongside several exciting new additions. We're pleased to offer these options stadium-wide, giving fans convenient access to concessions without missing game action."

Ravens at home in 2025

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 14, in their home-opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

They have eight home games, including two in primetime -- Detroit (Sept. 22) and Cincinnati (Nov. 27).

The Ravens also host Pittsburgh, Houston, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago, New York Jets, and New England.