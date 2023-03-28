PETA says crabs are 'clever little people' in advertising message to Marylanders

BALTIMORE - In the middle of a billboard war with Jimmy's Famous Seafood, animal rights group PETA took to the airwaves to show that crabs "have feelings and intelligence."

The advertisement was aired during WJZ's 11 p.m. newscast Monday night.

PETA's advertisement encourages diners to "Save Lives. Go Vegan."

The advertisement depicts crabs as being "clever little people."

"Humans have always mocked something they find a little different. Crabs may look different from us. They may be small but that's no reason to harm them and to mock them," the advertisement said. "They are individuals with feelings, absolutely capable in their own environment. It's time to look at crabs with fresh eyes."

WJZ reached out to Jimmy's Famous Seafood for comment.

However, Jimmy's posted to social media, "@peta continues to take stupidity to a whole new level…"

Maryland is known for its blue crabs, and serving crabs on the dinner table.

PETA recently got bold and put up a billboard near the restaurant in Dundalk in hopes to get Baltimoreans to reconsidered eating the long-time local staple.

The billboard put up by PETA reads "I never lent you my flesh – go vegan!"

In response, Jimmy's put up two billboards in front of their restaurant, and just a block away from PETA's diss on crabs or fish, which read "It'd be a sin to waste them, and they died to be enjoyed. Savor the sacrifice."