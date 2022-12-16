Watch CBS News
Person seriously injured in crash on I-695 inner loop in Towson

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A person was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning on I-695 in Towson, officials said. 

Units responded around 5:40 a.m. to the crash on the I-695 inner loop between exits 28 and 29, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. 

The crash initially closed all lanes of the inner loop, but as of 7 a.m., the two right lanes remain closed. 

One person was trapped in a vehicle involved in the crash, and a rescue squad used the jaws of life to extricate them, according to Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson. The person was transported to a hospital, officials said. 

A car appears to have left the roadway and struck a tree, based on images by the fire company. 

First published on December 16, 2022 / 7:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

