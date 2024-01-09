Person killed in West Baltimore crash after suspects flee traffic stop

BALTIMORE -- A person was killed after their car was struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop Monday evening in West Baltimore, police said. Two people involved in the crash were arrested.

Officers attempted the stop around 6:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Franklin Street after a Baltimore Police helicopter spotted a car with stolen tags, police said.

"The vehicle refused to stop and began driving at a high rate of speed," according to a police statement, which is when the crash happened.

Three suspects bailed out of the car, two of whom were arrested. One of the arrested suspects was taken to an area hospital, but the severity of his injuries was unclear. The second suspect was taken to Central Booking. No charging information was immediately available.

Despite life-saving measures by medics, the driver of the car that was struck was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver remains unidentified.

Those with more information are asked to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators, who assumed control of the investigation, at 410-396-2606.