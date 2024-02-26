Person injured as police find evidence of shooting near Edmondson Village Shopping Center

BALTIMORE - A person was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times Monday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

As an unidentified male arrived at the hospital, officers found evidence of a shooting around 9:10 p.m. near the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue.

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

In January 2023, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was shot and killed in the parking lot of Edmondson Village Shopping Center, in front of the Popeye's.

Two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men were also injured by gunfire.

A 16-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was charged with first-degree murder. Another suspect remains at large.

Community members called for changes to the shopping center that had become known for criminal activity.

"I would love to see growth in this shopping center because every time you turn around they're bringing stores in, and then they're bringing stores out," Baltimore resident Dee Carter said at the time. "They're going out of business."

A new owner bought the property. A $40 million renovation project to modernize the shopping center and add new businesses is underway. Bigger upgrades are expected to be announced.