Fight for change continues year after teen killed, four more injured at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

BALTIMORE - One year ago, several teens were in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center when someone started shooting.

Two 17-year-old males and two 18-year-old males were injured. A 16-year-old, Deanta Dorsey, was killed by the gunfire on January 4, 2023.

A 16-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was charged with first-degree murder.

The students were across the street from their school, Edmondson Westside High School, during their lunch break when two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings.

Dorsey's aunt told WJZ a staggering number of bullets struck her nephew.

"I was told he was shot 18 times," she said. "And for my 16-year-old to be shot 18 times and no one to reach out to us, I want answers."

Following the shooting, community members called for changes to the shopping center that has become known for criminal activity.

"I would love to see growth in this shopping center because every time you turn around they're bringing stores in, and then they're bringing stores out," Baltimore resident Dee Carter said at the time. "They're going out of business."

Dorsey's family pleaded for justice days after the 16-year-old was murdered.

"We are hurt with this senseless crime —not just for Deanta but for all the other children involved. We ask for the neighborhood to continue, the community to continue to pray for each and every one of the families," said his aunt, her voice straining with emotion. "We are very heartbroken, and we're trying to get through this the best way we can."

