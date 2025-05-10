Perfect weather for Mother's Day weekend across Maryland

A combination of sun, dry weather, and comfortably warm temperatures will make for perfect a Mother's Day weekend across the state. More much needed rain returns next week.

Mother's Day weekend is off to an outstanding start on this Saturday. With plenty of sunshine, a gusty and refreshing breeze, along with comfortable temperatures, the weather will be nearly perfect to be outside. Expect highs to climb into the middle 70s. Winds will blustery and gusty out of the west-northwest at 10 to 25 mph.

After our 8:09 pm sunset, we're looking at a mostly clear to partly sky overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 50s.

Mother's Day will feature less wind and slightly warmer temperatures. Sunshine will mix with clouds throughout the day. The early morning hours will be pleasantly cool with temperatures in the 50s, but then quickly warm into the 70s and lower 80s by afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s for bulk of central Maryland.

You'll want to take advantage of dry weather Monday as it will be our last completely dry day for a while. Look for thickening clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

An area of low pressure will be arriving Monday night and drift across the area for much of next week. This means we will see rain chances increase Monday night and continue through most of next week.

The steady and more widespread rain will begin late Monday night and continue through Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Widespread rainfall amounts over 0.50" are likely. The rain will become more of a showery nature later Wednesday into Thursday with the chance of thunderstorms increasing each afternoon through Friday. With less hours of rain and some possible breaks of sunshine, temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday into the 80s.